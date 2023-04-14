Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 84,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 183,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1201 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 75.04%.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

