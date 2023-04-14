Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

