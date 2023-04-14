IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.92

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.92 and traded as high as C$4.19. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 659,635 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMG shares. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.28.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.