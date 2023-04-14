IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.91.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $221.44 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in IDEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also

