iExec RLC Market Cap Reaches $141.73 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00005790 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $141.73 million and $8.15 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00029138 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018254 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,197.23 or 0.99924001 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000117 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.83471689 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $7,758,559.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

