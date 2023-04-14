iExec RLC (RLC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.70 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00005900 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $147.02 million and $7.70 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,798.12 or 1.00109248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000119 BTC.

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.83471689 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $7,758,559.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

