IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Up 1,027.1% in March

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, an increase of 1,027.1% from the March 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
IMPACT Silver Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of IMPACT Silver stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 178,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,964. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.46.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
