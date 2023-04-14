IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Up 1,027.1% in March

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, an increase of 1,027.1% from the March 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

IMPACT Silver Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IMPACT Silver stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 178,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,964. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

