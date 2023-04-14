Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 371 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 371 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,955.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Cary Baker sold 1,294 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $165,217.92.

On Thursday, March 16th, Cary Baker sold 299 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $38,795.25.

On Monday, February 27th, Cary Baker sold 5,202 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $664,399.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total transaction of $602,700.00.

Impinj Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.46. The stock had a trading volume of 232,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.19, a P/E/G ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.24. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,372,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

