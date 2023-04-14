Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.
