Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Indaptus Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.

