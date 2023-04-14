Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.79

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.79 and last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 45434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $21,711,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after buying an additional 302,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 173,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,734,000 after buying an additional 108,270 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

