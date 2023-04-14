ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $12.81

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $13.14. ING Groep shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 436,896 shares trading hands.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 19.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.4101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ING Groep by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

