Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,818,000 after buying an additional 641,772 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,155,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,507 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,965 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

