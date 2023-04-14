Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 555.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after buying an additional 44,523 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

