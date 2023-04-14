Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.46 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.