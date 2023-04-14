Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,071,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,351,000 after purchasing an additional 370,212 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Insider Activity

Dropbox Stock Performance

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,545.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 544,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,840,270 in the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DBX opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.