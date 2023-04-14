Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 121.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TPR opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

