Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 9,200 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.87% of Park City Group worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Park City Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park City Group in a report on Saturday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Park City Group

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.