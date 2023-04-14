Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 13.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 18.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 11.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the third quarter worth $256,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Livent Price Performance

Livent stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

