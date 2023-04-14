Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gray Television worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 32.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Trading Up 5.4 %

GTN stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTN. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Gray Television Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.