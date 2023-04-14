Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 14,785 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $194.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,974,709.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,974,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $72,504.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,333,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,859 shares of company stock worth $9,191,477. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

