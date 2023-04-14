Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 203 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

