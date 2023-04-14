Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 4,732 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ST. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.