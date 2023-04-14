Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 8,555 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vericel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,035,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vericel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,944,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Up 2.4 %

VCEL stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.76. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $40.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Vericel Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.