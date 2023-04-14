Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) versus RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Head-To-Head Contrast

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Rating) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and RxSight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Eyewear $660,000.00 44.45 -$5.68 million N/A N/A RxSight $49.01 million 12.33 -$66.76 million ($2.42) -7.39

Innovative Eyewear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RxSight.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A RxSight 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Innovative Eyewear and RxSight, as reported by MarketBeat.

RxSight has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.40%. Given RxSight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RxSight is more favorable than Innovative Eyewear.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and RxSight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Eyewear N/A N/A N/A RxSight -136.22% -63.73% -41.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Innovative Eyewear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of RxSight shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Innovative Eyewear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of RxSight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovative Eyewear beats RxSight on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. The company sells its products through various e-commerce and retail distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a partnership with Lucyd. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The company's RxSight system includes RxSight light delivery device, an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery. It primarily serves cataract doctors. The company was formerly known as Calhoun Vision, Inc. and changed its name to RxSight, Inc. in February 2017. RxSight, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

