Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. 1,098 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (QTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.