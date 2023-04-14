Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGN. William Blair cut shares of Inogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Inogen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Stock Up 1.7 %

Inogen stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. Inogen has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $32.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,084,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,326,000 after acquiring an additional 553,626 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Inogen by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,576 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Inogen by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Inogen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.