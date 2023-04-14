InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Stock Price Up 4.9%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 1,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 14,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on InPost from €11.60 ($12.61) to €12.02 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

InPost Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

InPost Company Profile

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

