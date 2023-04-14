Insider Buying: AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) Insider Purchases 78,000 Shares of Stock

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating) insider Mederic Payne acquired 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £28,860 ($35,739.94).

AIREA Stock Performance

AIREA stock traded up GBX 3.99 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 39.99 ($0.50). 35,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,000. AIREA plc has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 41 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of £16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.94.

Get AIREA alerts:

AIREA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. AIREA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

See Also

