Insider Buying: Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Insider Buys £10,050 in Stock

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 15,000 shares of Alternative Income REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($12,445.82).

On Monday, March 6th, Stephanie Eastment purchased 9,553 shares of Alternative Income REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £6,400.51 ($7,926.33).

On Saturday, February 11th, Stephanie Eastment sold 9,553 shares of Alternative Income REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £6,591.57 ($8,162.93).

Alternative Income REIT stock opened at GBX 67.40 ($0.83) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.68. Alternative Income REIT PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 86.50 ($1.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £54.26 million, a P/E ratio of 453.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

