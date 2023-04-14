Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells 11,494 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 11,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $477,690.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yakob Liawatidewi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

