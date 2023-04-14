Insider Selling: Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Charles James John Lewinton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £25,500 ($31,578.95).
Big Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Big Technologies stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.16) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.59. The company has a market cap of £740.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,250.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Big Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 216 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($3.76).
Big Technologies Company Profile
