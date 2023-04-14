Insider Selling: Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIGGet Rating) insider Charles James John Lewinton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £25,500 ($31,578.95).

Shares of Big Technologies stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.16) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.59. The company has a market cap of £740.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,250.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Big Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 216 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($3.76).

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

