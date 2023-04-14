Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Insider Sells 134,055 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MRK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,970,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,087. The stock has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

