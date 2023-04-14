Insider Selling: TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Major Shareholder Sells 2,695 Shares of Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $16,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,602,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESS stock remained flat at $8.77 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $80.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.57 million. TESSCO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

