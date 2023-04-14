Insight Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $48.78.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

