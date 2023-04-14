Insight Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 758.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BOND opened at $92.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $99.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

