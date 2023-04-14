Insight Wealth Partners LLC Sells 690 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.19 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

