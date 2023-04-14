Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.38.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP opened at $246.97 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $282.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.65.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,119 shares of company stock worth $5,153,856. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after buying an additional 174,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

