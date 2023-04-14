Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.0% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $319.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $347.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

