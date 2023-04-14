Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 497,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,785 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 23,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 441,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $121.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day moving average is $120.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

