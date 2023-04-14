Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $11.91 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 420,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,912,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises 9.2% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 410,704 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.