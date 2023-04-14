Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.24.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $264.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.23 billion, a PE ratio of 152.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $280.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

