Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.22. The firm has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

