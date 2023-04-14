Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 41,556 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,556 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $488.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

