International Biotechnology Trust PLC Grows Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 585.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the quarter. PTC Therapeutics accounts for about 1.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.20% of PTC Therapeutics worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $821,000.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $26,237.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Southwell sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $128,678.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $26,237.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,245. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 55,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,485. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.43.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

