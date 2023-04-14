International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $13.67 Million Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Supernus Pharmaceuticals makes up about 4.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $11,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $7,063,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 348.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 313,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 243,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 273,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 212,873 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.44. 15,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,206. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $192,653.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $65,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at $170,484.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,560 shares of company stock worth $1,993,312 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Stories

