International Biotechnology Trust PLC Takes Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.06% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,775,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,769,000 after purchasing an additional 748,618 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 407.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 875,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after buying an additional 702,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,397. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.55.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $31,798.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $384,569. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

