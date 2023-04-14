International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ICAGY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 19,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,907. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

