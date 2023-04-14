Internet Computer Price Hits $5.45 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.65 billion and $42.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.45 or 0.00017864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,506,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,367,164 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

