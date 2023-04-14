Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading 2.9% Higher

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.12 and last traded at $61.00. 288,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 785,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $847,453.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,361.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $847,453.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,361.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,770 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $1,802,375.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,309 shares in the company, valued at $48,772,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,827 shares of company stock worth $12,596,937 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

