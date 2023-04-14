Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,700,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 764,382 shares.The stock last traded at $21.14 and had previously closed at $21.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.